Robbers escape lynching in Minna

Policemen on Monday rescued two suspected thieves from being lynched by a mob in Minna, Niger State. The suspected burglars were caught by neighbours who came to the rescue of a man and his girlfriend who had earlier been robbed by the duo. The robbers who were said to be four in number attacked a […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

