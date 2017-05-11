Robbery: Two Bag 21 Years Imprisonment In Ekiti

Two persons, Ajibade Adeniyi and Tosin Ojo were yesterday sentenced to twenty one year imprisonment each, by An Ekiti State High Court in Ado Ekiti for robbery.

The 21-year jail terms, according to Justice Lekan Ogunmoye who found the duo guilty of robbery, are to run from the day of their arrest and detention in 2012.

Ogunmoye held that the prosecution failed to prove the case of armed robbery against the accused but ruled that they are found guilty of robbery.

Adeniyi (27), Ojo (21) and one Lekan Olatunji were arrested and remanded in Ado Ekiti prisons after committing the crime but Olatunji was among the suspects who escaped during the December 31, 2014 jail break leaving the first two to stand trial.

Chris Omokhafe appeared for the first accused person, Adeola Adetayo from the Legal Aid Council appeared for the 2nd accused person while the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP), Gbemiga Adaramola appeared for the State.

The accused, according to the prosecution stormed a house at Ureje area of Ado Ekiti carting away mobile phones and a sum of N20,000.

They were arrested at their hideout in Mugbagba area of the town.

Their first arraignment was before an Ado Ekiti Magistrate’s Court before an advice was issued from the DPP which established a case robbery of against them at the State High Court.

Three witnesses was called by the DPP to prove its case and exhibits including the statement of the accused, a knife, a cutlass, two pairs of sandals, a mask, two cell phones, two torch-lights and some money tendered.

The accused did not call any witness throughout the trial.

This post was syndicated from leadership.ng. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

