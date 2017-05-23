Robots set to take over security from Police

The “world’s first operational Robocop” started its tour of duty on Sunday in Dubai, the first in the Emirate’s planned robot police force, according to the Daily Mirror. The Robocop, five feet five inches tall and weighing 99kg, speaks six languages and reads facial expressions. “He can chat and interact, respond to public queries, shake hands …

