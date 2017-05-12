Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Rochas: You’ve Failed Woefully in Imo, Leave Anambra Alone – Youth Group

Posted on May 12, 2017 in News, Politics | 0 comments

MyNaijaInfo.com

A Group, National Association of Igbo Youths has condemned the claims made by the Imo State governor, Owelle Rochas Okorocha that Anambra State belongs to the All Progressive Congress, APC come November 18 Elections citing his failure in Imo As a case in point. Read Press Statement Below… THE SINISTER PLOT OF ROCHAS OKOROCHA, AND …

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

The post Rochas: You’ve Failed Woefully in Imo, Leave Anambra Alone – Youth Group appeared first on Nigeria News, Gist, Politics & Information Website – MyNaijaInfo.

This post was syndicated from Nigeria News, Gist, Politics & Information Website – MyNaijaInfo. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.