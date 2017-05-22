“Rock is Dead” – Cape Town Dad Reviews Justin Bieber Concert – Not A Fan

So Bieber came and went, leaving in his wake thousands of screaming teens and (according to those in the office who attended) even more twenty-somethings.

Chilled, it’s your money and you paid for it.

Someone who feels a little cheated is Cape Town dad Ron Irwin, and his rant on Facebook is now doing the rounds. At the time of writing we’re talking more than 11 000 likes and more than 7 500 shares, which I guess you could say qualifies as ‘going viral’.

Go on then, let’s see what Ron has to say:

The time has come. I want people to hear the truth. I went to the Justin Bieber Purpose Show in Cape Town. I cop to this. I did it because I wanted my daughters to have a treat for working so hard in school and also there are only so many more years when i will be welcome to come along to rock concerts with them. I’m actually not welcome now but they are too young to protest and they can’t drive yet so I get a pass, Here is why I feel I was ripped off, although my daughter and many of my students feel they have seen the second coming of the Messiah. It’s NOT just the music, which sounds like something no self respecting elevator would play to its passengers in a typical IRS building in Indiana. That’s not the point. The lights go up in this stadium for the opening act to be played in front of Table Mountain in front of 80,000 adoring fans who have waited all day to be there, some of whom have literally driven in from godforsaken dorps to see The Biebs.

I’m going to skip over his lambasting of the opening act, Sketchy Bongo, and get to the bit with the Biebs:

We wait 30 minutes for Bieber to appear. After the first ten minutes somebody switches on the house lights so some of us can go to the bar and check our email. Lights down Screens up. Smoke. Fireworks, and then…OMG there he is. A little figure in the middle of the stage in a white t-shirt and basketball shorts, knee socks and sneakers. There is Bieber in all his wholesomeness, looking like a choir boy who discovered the joys of sleeve tattoos on his way to basketball practice.

Like he’s still playing middle school basketball at 24. And..the weirdness. The crowd erupted in screams of adulation and joy, as expected. My daughter and her friend were in raptures. Standard issue teen idol stuff. But Bieber just sort of lurches forward and…well…Bieber moans. He moans into the microphone and points at the crowd, like the Junior Varsity Basketball Player of Christmas Past coming to collect souls. He just..moans..or groans..or sort of hums…and the music behind him sounds like a warm up. There he is in person, there he is on the screen, looking out at us with dead eyes, pointing. Like a scene that was cut out of the Shining. Just. Creepy. As. Fuck.

And then onto Biebs and his guitar skills:

At one point in the proceedings Justin is handed a guitar. He plunks at the strings, he sings a little ditty, finally. People encourage him to keep singing, but then he drops the guitar and goes back to his lip syncing. Turns out of the 21 numbers he played he sang ONLY FOUR. We each paid enough to buy a small pony to hear this kid sing FOUR SONGS. He doesn’t change costumes. He gives us one encore and then he is gone, back to the One and Only and his Playstation.

Later I will venture that perhaps Bieber might have sung us a few more songs. Like, maybe just ten. Or fifteen. The kid is chewing gum up there. I’m told by my own kids that there is NO WAY he can dance and sing at the same time, so of course he has to lip sync! And I hear Micheal Jackson roll in his grave. Elvis groans from the Great Toilet in the sky.

Here comes the kicker – Ron doesn’t really believe that the Biebs can excuse his lip-synching with claims of protecting his vocal chords:

In 2017 Justin has 48 shows lined up. Led Zeppelin did 88 shows in 1970, traveling in shitty 1970s airplanes and limos with no wi-fi across America twice, then through the UK, through Scandinavia and Europe. Robert Plant howled into that microphone like a flasher burning in hell for 88 smoke filled shows with a hungover band and probably a bad case of the clap. Real instruments were played. There was no such thing as lip syncing and the opening acts actually played music.

Justin Bieber? Motherfucker didn’t even have the good sense to trash a hotel room. Nary one TV was thrown out a window. Rock is dead and it’s Justin’s fault.

Thanks, Justin, look what you’ve gone and done.

