Roger Federer to miss French Open

Eighteen-time major winner Roger Federer will sit out the French Open and the rest of the clay-court season. The 35-year-old, fifth in the world rankings, says he made the decision in an attempt to continue playing on the ATP Tour “for many years to come”. The Swiss added he will now prepare for the grass […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

