Rohr announces starting line up against Corsica

Super Eagles manager Gernot Rohr has announced his starting line-up for tonight’s international friendly against Corsica at Stade François Coty located in Ajaccio.

FC Ifeanyi Ubah netminder Ikechuwku Ezenwa starts in goal ahead of Portuguese-based Dele Alampasu, while Tyronne Ebuehi, William Troost-Ekong, Chidozie Awaziem and Elderson Echiejile are the chosen defenders.

Oghenekaro Etebo starts in midfield and he will be assisted by Porto’s Mikel Agu and Akwa United star Alhassan Ibrahim.

Manchester City’s Kelechi Iheanacho starts upfront and he will be flanked by Leicester City star Ahmed Musa and Eupen sensation Henry Onyekuru.

Nigeria Starting XI : Ezenwa; Troost-Ekong, Ebuehi, Awaziem, Echiejile; Etebo, Mikel, Alhassan; Musa, Iheanacho, Onyekuru.

The post Rohr announces starting line up against Corsica appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

