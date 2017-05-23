Rohr drops Amapakabo

• I was only asked to wait— Coach

BY- JUDE OPARA, ABUJA

There are very strong indications that Super Eagles Technical Adviser, Gernot Rohr has axed Coach Imama Amapakabo as one of the technical crew of the Nigerian senior national team.

Amapakabo who was recently sacked by his former league club, Rangers International of Enugu despite guiding the team to win the Nigeria Premier League after 32 years was also left out of the Super Eagles contingent that left Nigeria last night for France where they are billed to take on Corsica and Togo in international friendlies.

Many keen followers of the Super Eagles will not be surprised with the latest development as Rohr was said not to have hidden his reservations over the role of Amapakabo in the team.

At one time during the team’s away victory against Zambia in the 2018 World Cup qualifier, Rohr was reported to ave told the embattled coach to leave the Nigerian technical bench for the stands.

But in a swift reaction, Amapakabo has debunked the talk of his being sacked from the national team, even as he insisted that he is not bothered because of being left out of the trip to France.

Amapakabo told journalists in Abuja that he was only excused from the France trip adding that he is happy with his role in the team as an assistant coach because other roles were given to him at home.

The Rivers State born tactician further stated that he is already focusing on the Super Eagles’ African Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against the Bafana Bafana of South Africa at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo on June 10.

“ I’m shocked at the news flying around that I am upset about my omission from the list of back-room staff to France. I have to say here that I’m very focused on the success of the team and already I have been given assistance to the team and has been given other roles ahead of our match with South Africa in Uyo next month.

He said the concern of all Nigerians at this point is how best to collectively see the Eagles soar to Russia 2018 and Cameroon 2019, FIFA World Cup and Africa Cup of Nations respectively, than creating unnecessary situations that are not healthy.

“ For me, I have been in the system for some time to know when to react to issues, so the trip to France is the least of my worries because my concentration is going to AFCON 2019 and to secure our place in Russia 2018 World Cup, “ Imama said.

Among those that travelled yesterday are Chief Coach, Salisu Yusuf, goalkeeper trainer Aloy Agu as well as goalkeeper Ikechukwu Ezenwa, midfielder Sikiru Olatunbosu, Adamu Hassan and striker Steven Odey.

