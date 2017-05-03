Pages Navigation Menu

Rohr to drop Super Eagles players before Corsica game – Daily Post Nigeria

Posted on May 3, 2017 in Sports


Daily Post Nigeria

Rohr to drop Super Eagles players before Corsica game
Daily Post Nigeria
Head coach of the Super Eagles, Gernot Rohr, has revealed that he will drop some players from the squad, before they play Corsica. The Eagles are scheduled to camp in France, ahead of the international friendly game against the island country. 30
