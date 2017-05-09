Rohr To Name Another Eagles Squad For AFCON Qualifier Vs Bafana

By Izuchukwu Okosi:

The Super Eagles squad list released on Monday evening for the planned friendly against Corsica will be different from the one to be made public for the 2019 African Cup of Nations qualifier against South Africa, reports Completesportsnigeria.com.

The Eagles' Media officer Toyin Ibitoye made the clarification on Monday night.

"The 25-man Super Eagles list out this evening is for the Corsica friendly/Paris camp, not for the 2019 AFCON clash versus South Africa," Ibitoye tweeted.

"At the end of May, the list of players for 2019 AFCON qualifiers versus Bafana Bafana on June 10 2017 in Uyo will be released."

Super Eagles head coach Gernot Rohr released a list of 25 players for the friendly and camping in France which included four home-based players Stephen Odey, Sikiru Olatunbosun, Alhassan Ibrahim and Ikechukwu Ezenwa.

Eagles duo of Victor Moses and Ogenyi Onazi were left out.

The post Rohr To Name Another Eagles Squad For AFCON Qualifier Vs Bafana appeared first on Complete Sports Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Complete Sports Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

