Rohr to name invited players, camping details month end

• No visa hitches for France camping

Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr will release the final list of players and camping details of the forthcoming 2019 Africa Nations Cup qualifier game against South Africa’s Bafana Bafana this month end, officials of the team have revealed. Nigeria will host South Africa in the opening game of the qualifiers on June 10.

According to Super Eagles Media Officer, Toyin Ibitoye, the Corsica friendly and camp in France are aimed giving the Eagles coaches opportunity to assess the players and decide those that will battle the South Africans.

Noting that all the logistics have been put in place to ensure the Super Eagles come out victorious against South Africa, Ibitoye said the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has already dispatched letters of invitation to the players invited for the Corsica friendly. He added that concrete arrangements have been made to ensure the invited domestic and foreign-based players did not face visa hitches from the embassies.

“We do not envisage any visa hitch for the France camp. The Eagles camp will open in the first week of June when the team returns from France. Only the best players would be selected for the South Africa AFCON qualifier game,’’ he said.

