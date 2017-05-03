Roma confirm club legend Francesco Totti will retire at end of season – The Guardian
The Guardian
Roma confirm club legend Francesco Totti will retire at end of season
The Guardian
Roma have confirmed that club legend Francesco Totti will retire at the end of the season, 24 years after he made his first appearance for the club. The 40-year-old, who has made more than 600 appearances for Roma since his debut in 1993, has made only …
