Roma legend Francesco Totti bows out

Posted on May 29, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

Francesco Totti ended his 25-year Roma playing career with his 786th and final appearance during Sunday’s 3-2 win over Genoa on the final day of the Serie A season. The 40-year-old came on as a 54th-minute substitute for his only club and is now expected to become a Roma director – although there are rumours […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

