Roma legend Francesco Totti bows out

Francesco Totti ended his 25-year Roma playing career with his 786th and final appearance during Sunday’s 3-2 win over Genoa on the final day of the Serie A season. The 40-year-old came on as a 54th-minute substitute for his only club and is now expected to become a Roma director – although there are rumours […]

