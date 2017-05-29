Roma legend Francesco Totti bows out
Francesco Totti ended his 25-year Roma playing career with his 786th and final appearance during Sunday’s 3-2 win over Genoa on the final day of the Serie A season. The 40-year-old came on as a 54th-minute substitute for his only club and is now expected to become a Roma director – although there are rumours […]
