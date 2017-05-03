Pages Navigation Menu

Roma Legend Francesco Totti set to retire at the end of the Current Season

Posted on May 3, 2017 in News | 0 comments

RomaÂ have confirmedÂ that club legend and former Italy international, Francesco Totti will retire at the end of the season, 24 years after he made his first appearance for theÂ Giallorossi. The 40-year-old midfielder, who has made more than 600 appearances for the club since his debut in 1993, has made only one start in SerieÂ A this season […]

