Romeo Oriogun wins Brunel International African Poetry Prize

Nigeria’s Romeo Oriogun, has been named winner of the 2017 Brunel International African Poetry Prize. The Prize is open to African poets worldwide who are yet to publish a full poetry collection.

The poetry prize award of £3,000 cash prize is in its fifth year.

“The judges were unanimous this year in their decision that among a shortlist of ten stunning new poets, selected from nearly 1,200 entries, Oriogun – who only begun writing three years ago – should receive the prize,” says the organizers.

The judges Chris Abani (Northwestern University); Kwame Dawes (University of Nebraska); Safia Elhillo (winner of the 2015 Prize); Patricia Jabbeh Welsley (Penn State University) and chair and founder, Bernardine Evaristo (Brunel University London said : “Romeo Oriogun is a hugely talented, outstanding, and urgent new voice in African poetry.”

Aside from Oriogun, Nigerian poets Saddiq Dzukogi, Rasak Malik Gbolahan, and Kechi Nomu were also in the running for the prize alongside Sahro Ali (Somalia) Leila Chatti (Tunisia), Kayo Chingonyi (Zambia), Yalie Kamara (Sierra Leone), Richard Oduour Oduku (Kenya) and Nick Makoha (Uganda).

