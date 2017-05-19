Ronald Koeman Not Confident Ross Barkley Will Be At Everton Next Season

Everton boss Ronald Koeman has admitted that he is not confident about the prospects of keeping Ross Barkley at the club beyond the summer.

The 23-year-old has been offered a new deal by the Toffees but has stalled on committing his future to the club amid reported interest from Tottenham Hotspur.

Koeman has given the England international a deadline of the end of this week to decide whether or not he wants to stay at the club, but the manager is unsure where Barkley’s future lies.

“It is after the game, on Monday – then we will know it,” Koeman told reporters regarding Barkley’s situation.

“No [I am not confident], because it is a long time that he is thinking about it. But I’m not worried, because I like to work with players who like to play.”

