Ronaldo faces five years in prison for tax fraud

Officials from the Spanish Ministry of Finance (GESTHA) have supported the Tax Agency’s claim that Cristiano Ronaldo failed to pay millions in tax between 2011 and 2013.

Reports broke across Wednesday and Thursday that around 8 to 15 million euros was not declared to authorities with GESTHA believing each of the three years in question could amount to a criminal tax offence as the allegedly defrauded amounts exceed 600,000 euros.

In a statement, officials suggest that a prison sentence of two to six years could be applied to each crime and estimate that a total sentence of five years may be handed down. However, GESTHA also recognise several potential mitigating factors such as Ronaldo recognising the crime and paying back the full amount to incur a reduced prison term of around 15 months, while also calling for his tax advisors to be investigated.

The statement also denounced the so-called Beckham Law that allowed people who signed a contract before 2009, such as Ronaldo, to be taxed at a lower rate although that was allegedly still not satisfied.

The post Ronaldo faces five years in prison for tax fraud appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

