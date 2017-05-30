Pages Navigation Menu

Ronaldo Has A Feeling Real Madrid Will Win UCL

Cristiano Ronaldo believes Real Madrid will emerge victorious in the UCL final against Juventus come June 3.

Madrid are hoping to end a beautiful season, in which they won the La Liga, by successfully defending their UCL trophy.

Ronaldo who scored six goals in their last two Champions League matches, is quite confident of victory.

“On the day of the game there is going to be a lot of nerves and I prefer not to think much about the final,” Ronaldo told Real Madrid TV. “Too much humility isn’t good, we have to prove our character and who is the best.

“They are an excellent team but so are we, I have the feeling that we are going to play a great game and we are going to win.”

