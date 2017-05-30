Ronaldo Has A Feeling Real Madrid Will Win UCL

Cristiano Ronaldo believes Real Madrid will emerge victorious in the UCL final against Juventus come June 3.

Madrid are hoping to end a beautiful season, in which they won the La Liga, by successfully defending their UCL trophy.

Ronaldo who scored six goals in their last two Champions League matches, is quite confident of victory.

“On the day of the game there is going to be a lot of nerves and I prefer not to think much about the final,” Ronaldo told Real Madrid TV. “Too much humility isn’t good, we have to prove our character and who is the best.

“They are an excellent team but so are we, I have the feeling that we are going to play a great game and we are going to win.”

The post Ronaldo Has A Feeling Real Madrid Will Win UCL appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

