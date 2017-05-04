Ronaldo: I Am From Earth

Ronaldo insists he is not from another world, after he reached another milestone on Tuesday against Atletico.

The Portuguese star scored a hat trick for the second consecutive time in the champions league . Madrid lead Atletico 3-0 in the semifinal of the competition.

Florentino Perez presented him with a jersey for reaching 400 goals, although official records say Ronaldo is on 399.

“The truth is I feel really good,” he told Dugout. “I’ve prepared myself to be fit for this final stage of the league and the Champions League as well.

“Obviously there’s a bit of luck as well. I’ve prepared myself and things have turned out well, not just for me, but for the team, too.

“That’s why I say that, with dedication and hard work, as always, things come naturally. I’m very lucky, and I am from this planet!

“It’s a really big amount of goals, something I didn’t expect but it’s a reflection of the whole team, of my work as well as that of all the people who work at the club, the fans that always support us and give us this extra motivation.”

