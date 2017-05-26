Rooney left out again by England boss Southgate

England’s record international goalscorer Wayne Rooney has been left out of manager Gareth Southgate’s squad for June’s World Cup Group F qualifier away to Scotland and a friendly with France. The 31-year-old forward, who has lost his place in Manchester United’s first team, was also left out by England earlier this year for matches against…

