Rooney left out again by England boss Southgate

Posted on May 26, 2017 in Football, Sports | 0 comments

England’s record international goalscorer Wayne Rooney has been left out of manager Gareth Southgate’s squad for June’s World Cup Group F qualifier away to Scotland and a friendly with France. The 31-year-old forward, who has lost his place in Manchester United’s first team, was also left out by England earlier this year for matches against…

