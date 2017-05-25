Pages Navigation Menu

Rooney left out of England squad to face Scotland, France

Posted on May 25, 2017 in News, Sports | 0 comments

Manchester United and England captain, Wayne Rooney has been left out of Gareth Southgate’s squad to face Scotland in a World Cup qualifier and France in a friendly. However young striker Marcus Rashford has been included in the squad and will therefore not play at the European Under-21 Championships in Poland. Tottenham Hotspur’s Kieran Trippier […]

