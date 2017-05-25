Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Wayne Rooney signals the end of Manchester United career as Antoine Griezmann waits in the wings – Telegraph.co.uk

Posted on May 25, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Telegraph.co.uk

Wayne Rooney signals the end of Manchester United career as Antoine Griezmann waits in the wings
Telegraph.co.uk
Wayne Rooney is weighing up the possibility of moves to Everton, China or the United States after giving the clearest indication yet that he will leave Manchester United this summer as the end of an era beckons for the greatest English player of his
Wayne Rooney close to the end with England and pondering Man United futureIrish Independent
Rooney: Utd future 'more or less' decidedESPN FC
Rooney Manchester United's record goalscorer close to decision on futurePulse Nigeria
Express.co.uk –Daily Mail –Mirror.co.uk –Daily Star
all 268 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.