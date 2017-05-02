Rotary Nigeria wages ‘war’ against malaria

By Gabriel Olawale

Rotary District 9110 Nigeria has re-echoed commitment to fighting malaria to zero level.

A public health specialist and Chairman, Malaria Elimination Committee in charge of Lagos and Ogun States, Dr. Dele Balogun, has called for continued investment and sustained political commitment.

Balogun said Rotary aims to educate and sensitise residents of the two States on the need to collectively wage war against the disease so as to drastically reduce the number of deaths.

“We as Rotarians with the help of the Rotary Foundation have made consistent efforts at educating the people and government on how best to stop this wasting of lives because malaria is a preventable disease.

“It is a disease that can be treated and it means it is quite possible for us to totally eliminate malaria in the world. We believe in the support of the different ministries, health and education and agriculture, we can put together a programme that can go a long way to stop these wastages of lives.

In his words, this year’s commemoration of the World Malaria Day is a continuation of what the Rotary through the rotary foundation has been doing through a grant put together to create opportunities to educate the people and lay emphasis on the fact that without mosquitoes, there can be no transmission of malaria.

“I want the people to know that without eliminating malaria, poverty will remain with us. This commemoration is another opportunity for people to know that if mosquitoes are not allowed to breath and are not allowed to bite there can never be malaria.”

“Malaria kills children, especially those below five years of age. Malaria kills pregnant women. Malaria kills people living with HIV/AIDS. Malaria kills people with low immunity especially those who come from areas where they don’t have malaria who now come into the malaria belt.

