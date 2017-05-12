Rotation of power’ll ensure peace, harmony in Abia — IGBE

By Ugochukwu Alaribe

ABA—FORMER majority leader of the state House of Assembly, Chief Osita Igbe, has said that only rotation of the governorship position among the three senatorial zones would ensure peace and harmony in the state.

In an interview with Vanguard, Igbe, who is the Commissioner for Housing, stated that he is sure of Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu’s victory at the Supreme Court, stressing that any move to take away the governorship seat from Abia South zone will endanger peace and unity in the state.

He urged political opponents to join hands and develop the state, stressing that the protracted litigation has affected the delivery of more dividends of democracy in the state and called for the people of Abia South to be supported to serve out their tenure.

He said, “Under the 3 senatorial zones, Abia North had the governorship for eight years under the former governor, Chief Orji Uzor Kalu. Then, Abia Central followed and had its full eight years under Sen. Theodore Orji. If equity must take place, Abia South must be supported to have its own fair share under the Abia charter of Equity. Abia South has been the goose that lays the golden eggs.”

The post Rotation of power’ll ensure peace, harmony in Abia — IGBE appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

