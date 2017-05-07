Rotimi Akeredolu reveals how foreign investors can end recession in Nigeria, Ondo
Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, says foreign investors can assist in pulling Nigeria and his state out of recession by tapping into the dormant natural resources. He made the remark at the weekend in Abuja during a meeting between his government and representatives of the governments of Britain, Australian, Algeria, some multilateral agencies and donor […]
