Rotimi Amaechi says Nigerians owe him alot for bringing change to them
Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi who was the APC Presidential campaign manager for the 2015 general election, says Nigerians owe him a lot for working tirelessly as the party campaign manager to bring them out of a corrupt government. In a recent interview with Channels Television,the minister said Nigerians were tired of the past government. …
The post Rotimi Amaechi says Nigerians owe him alot for bringing change to them appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!