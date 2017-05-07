Row over Muntu position in Army Council

The army and some opposition politicians are involved in a disagreement about the position of former army commander Mugisha Muntu, and currently FDC president, in the Army Council.

Appearing before the Defence Committee in Parliament, Butambala County MP Muwanga Kivumbi put to task the Chief of Defence Forces Gen David Muhoozi, and his colleague Rosette Byengoma Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Defence why Muntu does not get invitation to army council meetings by virtue of his position as former UPDF commandant.

As expected, Muhoozi and colleagues said the former army commander (1989-1998) does not honour the invites to his meetings because of his political inclination. However speaking to journalists, Muntu rubbished the talk saying he has never received any invitation nor does he have a military aide to help with the communication as the UPDF had said.

The post Row over Muntu position in Army Council appeared first on The Independent Uganda:.

This post was syndicated from The Independent Uganda:. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

