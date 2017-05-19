Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Royal Couple! Princess Teju and Prince Ifedapo Oyegunle Weds In Grand Style (See Photos)

Posted on May 19, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Here are photos from the royal wedding between Princess Teju and Prince Ifedapo Oyegunle.

SEE ALSO: Meet Rebecca, The 21yr-Old Lady Who Made A Wedding Dress Without A Sewing Machine (Photos)

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

The recent glamorous wedding between the royal couple was held in a grand style in Ibadan, Oyo state. See photos below;

The post Royal Couple! Princess Teju and Prince Ifedapo Oyegunle Weds In Grand Style (See Photos) appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.