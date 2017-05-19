Royal Couple! Princess Teju and Prince Ifedapo Oyegunle Weds In Grand Style (See Photos)

Here are photos from the royal wedding between Princess Teju and Prince Ifedapo Oyegunle.

SEE ALSO: Meet Rebecca, The 21yr-Old Lady Who Made A Wedding Dress Without A Sewing Machine (Photos)

The recent glamorous wedding between the royal couple was held in a grand style in Ibadan, Oyo state. See photos below;

The post Royal Couple! Princess Teju and Prince Ifedapo Oyegunle Weds In Grand Style (See Photos) appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

