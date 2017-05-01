Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

RRS Arrests Fake Police Officer In Oshodi

Posted on May 1, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The operatives of Rapid Response Squad of the Lagos State Police Command have arrested a man for impersonating Nigerian Police and extorting people in Oshodi. The suspect, Gregory Anyasodo, 47, from Owerri North, Imo State was arrested on Thursday after stealing N125,000 from one of his victims, a trader in Oshodi. The unsuspecting victim, Mrs. […]

The post RRS Arrests Fake Police Officer In Oshodi appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.