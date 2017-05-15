Rumour Again? Is Buhari Dead Or Alive – (Find Out Here)

The special adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on media and publicity, Garba Shehu has asked Nigerians to pay no attention to the rumours being circulated about the president’s death.

In his words, “Baseless rumors are trending again that an unpleasant thing has happened to our beloved President, Muhammadu Buhari.

If you have received this information on WhatsApp or Facebook, disregard it because it is plain lies spread by vested interests to create panic.

Nothing unpleasant has happened to the President. No cause for apprehension. Thanks for the many calls”.

The post Rumour Again? Is Buhari Dead Or Alive – (Find Out Here) appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

