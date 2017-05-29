Runtown Shows Off Bundles Of Dollars In Private Jet!

The singer was flaunting the evidence of a good career by showing off bundles of dollars while on a plane trip. Runtown has been in great demand recently following his back to back hit tracks. The singer, who performed at two different events in two countries last night while being carried to his respective venues […]

