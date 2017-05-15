Runtown Singer wins ‘Artist of the Year’ at Ghana-Naija showbiz awards – Pulse Nigeria
|
Runtown Singer wins 'Artist of the Year' at Ghana-Naija showbiz awards
Pulse Nigeria
The pop star is also set to bring out a visual for latest single 'For life'. Published: 28 minutes ago , Refreshed: 21 minutes ago; Abiola Solanke. Print; eMail · Runtown wins Artist Of The Year at Ghana- Naija showbiz awards play. Runtown wins Artist …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!