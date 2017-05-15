Runtown Singer wins 'Artist of the Year' at Ghana-Naija showbiz awards

Pulse Nigeria

The pop star is also set to bring out a visual for latest single 'For life'. Published: 28 minutes ago , Refreshed: 21 minutes ago; Abiola Solanke. Print; eMail · Runtown wins Artist Of The Year at Ghana- Naija showbiz awards play. Runtown wins Artist …



and more »