Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Runtown wins ‘Artiste of the year’ award for second time in one month – Nigeria Today

Posted on May 15, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Nigeria Today

Runtown wins 'Artiste of the year' award for second time in one month
Nigeria Today
Nigerian pop star, Runtown is on a roll. With his songs 'Mad Over You' and 'For Life' topping charts all over the continent, the Eric Many frontline act is also raking in awards and signing endorsement deals. Runtown. Barely one month after he won the

and more »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.