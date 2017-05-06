Russia 2018: Lions must fall in Uyo -Balogun

By Paul Erewuba

The matches against Cameroon will be key to Nigeria’s 2018 World Cup hopes, according to Super Eagles defender Leon Balogun.

The 2013 African champions are well placed to reach Russia 2018, as they top Group B in the qualifiers having won their opening two games against Zambia and Algeria.

They face a potentially decisive double-header against new Africa Cup of Nations winners Cameroon in August and September, with the Super Eagles first playing host to the Indomitable Lions.

“The Cameroon match is a crucial one and a home game we must win,” Balogun, who plays his club football with Mainz 05 in the Bundesliga is quoted to have said.

“At home we have everything under our control, we must use that to our advantage. Another advantage is Uyo, our current home ground. Uyo has become a fortress for us. I think it is one of the reasons for our successes in recent times.

“Uyo fans have shown so much love for the team and that has been very great. The ground is great and the training pitch is also good. And the Akwa Ibom State government has been very supportive of our cause.

“Cameroon is a strong team, after winning AFCON 2017 they’ve built up their confidence but by the time we will play them it would be six months after their win in Gabon, we must show them we want the win more than they do.

“We need to make sure we get the maximum three points to take our points tally to nine; that will give us a big edge over other teams including Cameroon. I’m seriously looking forward to the game; we want to show them that we are better than them.

“We are already dreaming of Russia 2018, but we know we must work harder. We will ensure we win all our matches especially our home games,” he stated.

Share

This post was syndicated from The Sun News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

