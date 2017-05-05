Russia 2018 World Cup: No team can stop Eagles – Ladipo
By Ayomide Jayeoba
THE President-General of the Nigerian Football Supporters’ Club (NFSC), Dr. Rafiu Ladipo has ex- pressed confidence that the Super Eagles are on course for their sixth World Cup appearance, adding that no obstacle can stand on their way to Russia.
Ladipo who was impressed with the Super Eagles new found win- ning mentality under coach Gernot Rohr in a chat with Daily SunSports said the Eagles are on the right track qualifying for the 2018 World Cup having started the qualifying campaign brightly.
“No doubt about it, the Super Eagles will qualify for the World Cup, we are leading the table and there is no way any team can stop us. Be it Cameroon, Algeria or Zambia, they can’t come into this country and beat us. So we are already on the right track qualifying for the World Cup,” he confidently said.
The Super Eagles lead their group with six points after winning 2-1 away in Zambia and 3-1 over Alge- ria in Uyo. They are four points above eternal rivals Cameroon whom they engage in a double header clash in August.
Ladipo also showered
praise on the Super Eagles’ Technical Adviser, Gernot Rohr for his efforts in building a formidable team and urged the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) to tie the Franco-German tactician down to a long term deal.
Though, Rohr had on many occasions disclosed that he will respect the clause in his contract with the NFF which stated that he can work away if he fails to qualify the Super Eagles for the Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup, Ladipo believes Rohr has so far done well to deserve a long term deal. He stressed that the Franco- German tactician has justified that the country’s football governing body’s decision of hiring a foreign coach was right.
“I am impressed with Rohr, he has done well and I think we should appreci- ate him by giving him the chance to be here for
a long term. He has won all the matches so far and so we need to show that his effort in making Super Eagles a formidable force to be reckoned with again has not gone unnoticed,” he said.
This post was syndicated from The Sun News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!