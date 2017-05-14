Pages Navigation Menu

Russia, China worried about rising tensions over North Korea

Posted on May 14, 2017 in News, World

This undated picture released by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on April 26, 2017 shows the combined fire demonstration of the services of the Korean People's Army in celebration of its 85th founding anniversary at the airport of eastern front. STR / KCNA VIA KNS / AFP

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping expressed concern about rising tensions on the Korean peninsula after a North Korean missile test on Sunday, Putin’s spokesman said.

Meeting on the sidelines of an international forum in Beijing, Putin and Xi “discussed the situation on the Korean peninsula in detail” and “both parties expressed their concern over the escalation of tensions,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

According to China’s official Xinhua news agency, Xi said during the meeting that Moscow and Beijing have played the role of a “ballast stone” in safeguarding regional and global peace and stability.

Xinhua did not publish other remarks.

Putin and Xi met after the opening ceremony of a summit on the Chinese president’s One Belt, One Road initative — a massive global trade infrastructure project to connect China to Asian neighbours, Europe and Africa.

This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

