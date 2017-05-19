Pages Navigation Menu

Russia condemns US coalition strikes on Syrian forces as ‘unacceptable

Posted on May 19, 2017

The Russian Government has condemned the strikes by the US-led coalition against Syrian forces as “unacceptable”, according to reports from the state media, after the bombing of pro-government troops. “Such actions that were carried out against the Syrian armed forces… this is completely unacceptable, this is a breach of Syrian sovereignty,” deputy foreign minister Gennady …

