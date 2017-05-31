Russia Launches Missile Strike on ISIS Targets From Mediterranean – Haaretz
Haaretz
Russia Launches Missile Strike on ISIS Targets From Mediterranean
Russians warships in the Mediterranean Sea have fired four cruise missiles at the Islamic State group's positions in Syria, the Russian defense ministry said on Wednesday. The announcement came as Syrian government troops pushed ahead in their …
Russian cruise missiles hammer Islamic State positions in Syria
Russia fires cruise missiles at IS targets in Syria
Russia fires cruise missiles at ISIL targets in Syria
