Russia to help Nigeria defeat Boko Haram

Russian government said it has concluded arrangement to support Nigeria to conclusively end Boko Haram and other terrorist activities in the country. Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergey Lavrov said Russia would commit more effort and attention to issues that would improve security and stability in Nigeria and other African countries. But, in addition to the…

This content is for Standard & Premium Digital Subscribers only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post Russia to help Nigeria defeat Boko Haram appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

