Russian Bankers Push to Legalize Cryptocurrency

Russian bankers released a statement May 26, saying that cryptocurrency should be legalized for circulation. This message comes from German Gref, who is head of the Russian Sberbank. Gref said there needs to be an honest and intelligible conversation about cryptocurrencies, because attempts to ban it have only caused problems in the past.

A Russian news article mentioned Greff’s commentary: “Gref stressed that they now engage in a constructive dialogue about cryptocurrency, the Central Bank are trying to understand – what is it and what to do next. ‘Attempts to introduce bans will only lead to the loss of existing competitors,’ said the head of the financial institution.”

Cryptocurrency May Become “Digital Product” in Russia

In another article by the same Russian news outlet, the Russian government’s Deputy Chairman Regulator of the Central Bank, Olga Skorobogatova, said government is preparing amendments regarding cryptocurrencies and the tax code. Skorobogatova went on to admit that government cannot control how many cryptocurrencies can be created. The Russian news page said,

Skorobogatov noted that virtual assets continue to be emitted, no gold reserves, they are not provided, there is no control over their number.

The Russian news outlet went on to say that government or the “financial market” does not necessarily see cryptocurrency as a threat, because government considers it a “digital product.” This is likely why government is seeking to create amendments for it in their tax code.

The article said, “Therefore, financial market electronic money does not consider it a threat. But, if you do not begin to deal with this issue, you can skip a significant risk increase.”

Russian Officials Want to Understand and Accept Cryptocurrency

Between bankers and government officials changing their perspective, it appears there could be a movement toward more political acceptance of cryptocurrency in Russia. This information comes as bitcoin’s popularity has surged over recent weeks and Japan has classified bitcoin as a payment method along others.

It looks like some governments and bankers are trying to understand cryptocurrency rather than react against it.

Images courtesy of Shutterstock and sberbank.ru

