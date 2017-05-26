Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Russians warned against visiting UK over terror threat

Posted on May 26, 2017 in News, World | 0 comments

An armed police officer speaks with children on a street in central Manchester, northwest England, on May 25, 2017 three days after the May 22 terror blast at the Manchester Arena. Police said they arrested two men Thursday in the Manchester area in connection with the deadly bombing of an Ariana Grande pop concert, while a detained woman was released without charges. Britain has raised its terror alert to the maximum level and ordered troops to protect strategic sites after 22 people were killed in a suicide bomb attack on a Manchester pop concert. Oli SCARFF / AFP

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Russian authorities on Friday warned its citizens against visiting Britain after London raised its threat level in the wake of the Manchester suicide attack.

“The Russian embassy in Great Britain recommends Russian citizens refrain from travelling to the country, especially from visiting major cities, if such trips are not absolutely necessary,” Russia’s state tourism agency said in a statement.

“This is due to the fact that the government of Great Britain has raised the level of the terrorist threat in the country to the maximum possible,” it said.

The agency called on Russians to “take the warnings as seriously as possible” and ordered tour operators to inform their clients about the threat level in the UK.

British police are currently hunting for a jihadist network believed to behind the deadly bombing of in Manchester that killed 22 people.

Manchester-born Salman Abedi launched the attack on young fans attending a concert by US pop star Ariana Grande in the latest atrocity claimed by the Islamic State group in Europe.

Authorities raised the country’s threat level to maximum and deployed soldiers to key sites as Prime Minister Theresa warned that another attack “may be imminent”.

Ties between Moscow and London are currently at their lowest level since the Cold War over the crisis in Ukraine, but Russian leader Vladimir Putin said he was ready to boost anti-terror cooperation with the UK after the bombing.

This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper | Nigeria News and World News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.