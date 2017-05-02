Russia’s Putin to talk with the leaders of the West — separately – Washington Post
Washington Post
Russia's Putin to talk with the leaders of the West — separately
Washington Post
MOSCOW — Russian President Vladimir Putin was set to talk with the West's two most powerful leaders Tuesday, with a face-to-face meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, followed by a phone call with President Trump later in the day. The talks …
