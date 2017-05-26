Pages Navigation Menu

Ruto drums up support for Jubilee as Coast region trip ends – K24 TV

Posted on May 26, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Ruto drums up support for Jubilee as Coast region trip ends
Deputy President William Ruto on Friday wound up his three-day tour of Coast region where he drummed up support for the Jubilee Party. He addressed rallies in Magarini constituency after officiating at the opening of Marereni Police Station in Kilifi
