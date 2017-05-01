Pages Navigation Menu

Ruto is NASA’s greatest threat – The Star, Kenya

Ruto is NASA's greatest threat
Kenya's worst kept secret is now officially out! At a mammoth rally held in Uhuru Park ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi declared “Raila Tosha!” He twice said he personally had the ball but chose to pass it to a team player at a vantage point to score.
Ngilu endorses Kalonzo Nasa number two postK24 TV

