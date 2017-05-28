Pages Navigation Menu

Ruto is the main reason why Jubilee will lose in the August polls – Kalonzo Musyoka – TUKO.CO.KE

Ruto is the main reason why Jubilee will lose in the August polls – Kalonzo Musyoka
President Uhuru Kenyatta has been warned that he stands a better chance in the General Election slated for Tuesday, August 8, 2017, without his deputy, William Ruto. Addressing supporters of the National Super Alliance (NASA) on Sunday, May 28, at the …

