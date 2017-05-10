Rwanda: Afreximbank to Hold Annual General Assembly in Kigali – AllAfrica.com
|
The New Times
|
Rwanda: Afreximbank to Hold Annual General Assembly in Kigali
AllAfrica.com
The African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) will hold its 24th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) in Kigali next month. The meeting scheduled for June 28 to 1 July is expected to attract more than 500 people including serving African …
Obasanjo, Adesina to speak on African trade at Afreximbank AGM
