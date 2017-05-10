Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Rwanda: Afreximbank to Hold Annual General Assembly in Kigali – AllAfrica.com

Posted on May 10, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


The New Times

Rwanda: Afreximbank to Hold Annual General Assembly in Kigali
AllAfrica.com
The African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) will hold its 24th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) in Kigali next month. The meeting scheduled for June 28 to 1 July is expected to attract more than 500 people including serving African
Obasanjo, Adesina to speak on African trade at Afreximbank AGMThe Nation Newspaper

all 4 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.