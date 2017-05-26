Africa day and security challenges – Mmegi Online
|
Ghana Business News
|
Africa day and security challenges
Mmegi Online
Africa Day is the annual commemoration of the May 25, 1963 foundation of the Organisation of African Unity (OAU) which is now known as the African Union (AU). The day is celebrated in various countries on the African continent, as well as around the world.
For African Day, grand gestures will not suffice
Liberia's Foreign Minister Opines 54th Anniversary Of Africa Day 'Important Milestone'
Minister calls on African leaders to work towards full gender equality, empowerment
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!