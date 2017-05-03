Pages Navigation Menu

Rwandan Woman Says Poised to Oppose Kagame in August Poll – U.S. News & World Report

Posted on May 3, 2017 in Africa


Rwandan Woman Says Poised to Oppose Kagame in August Poll
KIGALI (Reuters) – An independent woman candidate announced on Wednesday she would challenge President Paul Kagame, joining two other candidates hoping to defeat him in August elections after 17 years in office. Diane Rwigara, a 35-year-old …
