Ryan Giggs Wants Manchester United To Sign Alexis Sanchez

Ryan Giggs says Man Utd should consider a Robin van Persie-style move for Arsenal’s Alexis Sanchez this summer.

Sanchez is approaching the final year of his Arsenal deal and all talks over an extension are on hold until the end of the season.

“He’s a brilliant player,” said Giggs, United’s most decorated player and more recently assistant manager under Louis van Gaal. “His work rate, the effect he has on his team-mates, a winner.

“Jose Mourinho bought Zlatan Ibrahimovic because he is a winner. He’d won everywhere he’d gone. Not only the effect on the pitch but off the pitch as well.

“You can just feel that Sanchez would give his team-mates a lift.

“When we bought Van Persie you’re buying a ready-made superstar and everyone was like ‘Van Persie scores 25 goals a season. What a brilliant buy’. And it gives not only the fans a lift, but the players.”

