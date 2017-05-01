Ryan Seacrest Announced as Kelly Ripa’s New Co-Host on ABC’s ‘LIVE’ TV Show
Ryan Seacrest has been revealed as Kelly Ripa‘s new co-host for LIVE almost exactly a year after Michael Strahan‘s departure. Ryan and Kelly took to their social media pages to make the announcement Our #LiveKellyCohost @RyanSeacrest!!! Welcome to the family! #KellyandRyan #RyanSeacrest #seacrest #TuneinToLive A post shared by LIVE with Kelly (@livekelly) on May 1, 2017 at 6:17am […]
